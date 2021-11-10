Prospective Manchester United manager asks for Juventus target

Ralf Rangnick is one of the managers in the running to replace the embattled Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United and he has a list of players he would love to sign, according to Calciomercato.

The report says Juventus would have an interest in the list because one of their targets is on it.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for Denis Zakaria for a while now as the Swiss midfielder approaches the end of his time at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The report says Rangnick also wants him in his squad if he becomes the next United manager.

The midfielder has been in fine form at his current German club and Juve believes he would be valuable to them as a team.

The Bianconeri have several midfielders in their current squad, but most of them are underperforming.

They could sell the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot in the winter or at the end of this season.

Zakaria would be a worthy replacement and he could fit into the system of Max Allegri better than some of Juve’s current midfielders.

A summer transfer as a free agent is ideal, but waiting that long to sign him could be risky because another suitor might make their move in the January transfer window.

However, if Juve offers him better terms, he would likely wait for the end of the season and join them.