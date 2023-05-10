Protagonist or makeweight: What does the future hold for Rovella at Juventus?

Despite signing for the club in January 2021, Nicolò Rovella is yet to earn a proper chance at Juventus.

The young midfielder remained at Genoa for another 18 months on loan. This season, he made a couple of second-half cameos for Max Allegri’s side before embarking on another loan switch to Monza.

During the course of the campaign, the 22-year-old has taken his game up a notch, putting up stellar performances for Raffaele Palladino’s team.

So is it enough a warrant a spot in the Bianconeri’s squad next season?

According to Calciomercato, Rovella will have the chance to impress the Juventus manager in pre-season.

Afterwards, the club will either decide to maintain his services or sell him. In the latter case, Lazio would certainly be interested, as Maurizio Sarri is a keen admirer of the former Genoa man.

Juve FC say

Based on what we’ve seen from the player this season, Rovella surely deserves a fair opportunity at Juventus. The Italian is gradually flourishing into one of the best young Registas in Serie A.

Since Leandro Paredes will most likely return to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of a disappointing loan spell, Rovella would be the ideal replacement.

The youngster can be an understudy for Manuel Locatelli who has cemented himself as the first option in the defensive midfield role, while offering different characteristics.