Former Juventus manager Antonio Conte reveals how the legendary BBC defensive trio was born under his tutelage.

The former Bianconeri captain returned to the club in the summer of 2011 to kickstart a new era after two miserable seventh-place finishes.

At the time, the Lecce native found three formidable central defenders at his disposal. So despite starting his campaign with a four-man backline, he eventually realized that a tactical tweak would be in the team’s best interest, even if it meant jeopardizing his own tactical ideas.

This is what Conte explained during a video message displayed at the Trento Sports Festival where Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini were being honored.

“A big hug to Giorgio, Andrea and Leo,” began the 55-year-old (via IlBianconero).

“I was asked to talk about how this fantastic trio was born. We always talk about the forwards, the attacking midfielders… But the fact we’re talking about the BBC highlights what this trio meant for Italian and international football. They were great examples for everyone.

“I am proud of the fact that I started with a totally different idea when I arrived at Juve. I had won championships with the 4-2-4 and I arrived at Juve with that notion.

“We trained in pre-season with that system, even the first match against Parma with Marchisio and Pirlo in midfield. Leo was on the bench,” recalls the Napoli manager.

“But where’s the pride in keeping the same system? A good coach must exploit the characteristics of the players at his disposal. I realized the qualities of Leo who at that moment was sacrificed.

“We also became more offensive. When you realize you have good players you can’t leave one out, this was the thing that makes me proud, not having fossilized on the game system and sacrificing someone in favor of my playing system.

“I had three players who complemented each other, who could play with their eyes closed. Each of them knew the strengths and weaknesses of the other.

“It’s a wonderful trio that made history. For me it was an honor to have trained you, exceptional players as well as exceptional human beings.”