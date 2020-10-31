‘Proud’ New signing Chiesa thanks Juventus and Fiorentina for making move happen

Federico Chiesa has finally been presented as a Juventus player, weeks after joining the club from Fiorentina, and has moved to thank both clubs for their roles in the move.

The Italian joined the club on an initial loan move, with an obligation to buy if certain criterias are met, before joining up with his international side for the break.

He has since returned to his new team to make his debut in Serie A, which he will have enjoyed mixed feelings about after getting an assist before being sent-off, and with his side failing to find a winner in the 1-1 draw with Crotone.

While he would have preferred to have been presented sooner after his move, he still wanted to thank his former side, before announcing how proud he was to be at Juve.

“I would have liked to have had this meeting 20 days ago when my move to Juventus took shape,” he stated at his presentation (as translated by Juventus’ official website).

“Today I want to thank Fiorentina and the city of Florence. I thank Juventus for having wanted me and for bringing me here. I am proud to wear this shirt and to take to the field for this prestigious club. I hope to leave my mark here too, but the road is still long, there is a lot to improve.”

Chiesa looks likely to return to action in Serie A tomorrow having been banned for the previous match with Hellas Verona.

Will Chiesa play a big role in our season and many more to come?

Patrick