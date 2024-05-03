Football Rankings X account expects Juventus to land in the second pot of the Champions League group stage draw.

The Bianconeri are five points away from securing qualification to Europe’s elite club competition which will adopt a brand new format starting next season.

The domestic league winners will no longer have the advantage, as all participants will be divided based on their UEFA coefficient.

In their provisionary draw, Football Rankings foresee Juventus high in the second pot, along with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Bayern Leverkusen and Atalanta, while Man City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid lead the top pot.