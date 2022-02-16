PSG adds another Juventus target to their wishlist

Juventus and PSG are sharing an interest in similar players in recent months.

The Bianconeri and the Parisians both want to sign Paul Pogba as a free agent at the end of this season.

However, he is not the only player both clubs are looking to add to their squad at the same time.

Tuttomercatoweb reported earlier that Juve is working hard to add Franck Kessie to Max Allegri’s options in the summer.

The Ivorian is approaching the end of his current deal at AC Milan, and he cannot agree on a new one with the Milanese side.

He could leave when this campaign ends, and the Bianconeri want him to remain in Italy.

But Fichajes.net claims PSG has identified him as the perfect replacement for the struggling Georginio Wijnaldum.

The French club will look to add valuable players to their lineup for free at the end of the season, and Kessie is one of their targets.

Juve FC Says

PSG has the money to beat Juve to any player, and they have signed some impressive names in recent seasons.

Wijnaldum and Lionel Messi only joined them in the last summer transfer window, and Kessie might want to be in the same dressing room as both players.

However, if he desires to remain in Serie A, Juve will win the race for his signature.