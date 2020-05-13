PSG ahead for Miralem Pjanic

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are pushing harder than anyone else to sign Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, but they are not alone.

The Bosnian international looks set to leave the Bianconeri this summer with reports of Pjanic having already agreed terms with Barcelona.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reports that for the moment, PSG are pushing the most to sign the 30-year-old, however the deal would require an exchange of players.

Juve are marginally interested in Leandro Paredes but according to Di Marzio, talks are not at an advanced stage at the moment.

Talk of a player exchange involving Barcelona and Arthur Melo persist, however the Brazilian is reportedly not keen on a move to Italy and would prefer to remain in Catalonia.

Finally, Di Marzio suggests there could be possible talks with Chelsea who could potentially include Jorginho in any swap deal, but for the moment, the negotiation lags behind what has already been started with PSG.