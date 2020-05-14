PSG and Barcelona make formal offers for Pjanic

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have both made formal bids to Juventus for midfielder Miralem Pjanic, according to RMC Sports.

The French news website reports that Pjanic has two firm offers, one from the Ligue 1 champions and the other from Barca, who Juve are reportedly in talks with.

Despite PSG’s long-standing interest in the player, RMS report Barcelona are currently ahead, despite PSG sports director Leonardo having tried to bring the Bosnian to the French capital in previous years.

RMC suggest the financial health of the two clubs could make the difference with Leonardo attempting to use Leandro Paredes and Julian Draxler in potential player exchanges.

Barcelona may still be able to offer Athur Melo or Arturo Vidal in a possible swap deal, however PSG hope to push ahead in the coming weeks in the attempt to sign Pjanic.