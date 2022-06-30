Despite the imminent arrival of Paul Pogba, Juventus could strengthen their midfield with another player who can ideally serve as a deep-lying playmaker.

While Arthur Melo tried to interpret the role in the past couple of seasons, he found little success in this task.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are looking to part ways with the former Barcelona man, and have already set their eyes on a replacement.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, representatives from Paris Saint Germain could land in Turin in the next hours in order to negotiate Leandro Paredes’ transfer to Juventus.

The 27-year-old is a natural Regista who has been plying his trade in the French capital since making the switch from Zenit in 2019. However, he hasn’t always found enough space in the starting lineup.

The Argentine is looking for a new adventure away from Le Parc des Princes, and a return to Serie A could be on the cards. He had previously played for Empoli and Roma between 2015 and 2017.

Juve FC say

With his contract expiring in 12 months, Paredes could be available for an affordable price.

But more importantly, he’s the type of midfielder that Max Allegri’s squad currently lacks.

Even though Manuel Locatelli has been able to fill the gap in front of the defense, the Euro 2020 winner is arguably more fitting for a box-to-box role.

Hence, Paredes’ arrival would lift some of the creative burden off the Italian’s shoulders and allow him to express himself in a higher position on the field alongside Pogba.