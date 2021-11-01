PSG and Juventus set to battle as midfielder eyes free-transfer move

Paul Pogba is not expected to sign a new deal with Manchester United, and is expected to leave on a free transfer next summer.

The midfielder left the Old Lady back in 2015 for a world record fee to return to his former club where he worked his way through the ranks initially, but his time with United hasn’t gone smoothly.

Pogba left Juve with four league titles, but has barely come close to lifting a single one during his six years in the PL, and already looks out of the title race this season also.

With less than a year on his current contract, he is now believed to be resigned to quitting the club, and a return to Juve is now believed to be a strong possibility, although PSG and Real Madrid are claimed to be potential destinations also according to TuttoJuve.

Rudy Galletti is claimed to have commented that Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola have decided between them that signing a new contract with United is not what they wish, with MiddleEastIn24 even adding that Turin is his favoured destination.

Pogba will not be expected to be taking a pay-cut to leave the Red Devils however, and we will surely have to free up funds before we would be able to land the midfielder.

Our finances have not been in the best shape since the Coronavirus pandemic, and big signings are not to be expected, but landing someone like Pogba on a free transfer should be made a priority, as these sort of deals do not come around too often.

Patrick