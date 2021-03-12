“PSG are always monitoring every player” French side refuse to publicly back out of Ronaldo race

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be linked with a move away from Juventus despite his age.

The attacker remains one of the most reliable goalscorers in the world and he seems to get better just like a fine wine.

Juve has enjoyed him for the last three seasons, but he could not deliver the Champions League trophy.

FC Porto eliminated them from the competition this season and his future is the subject of speculation yet again.

One team that has been linked and can afford him is PSG and the French side is refusing to back out publicly.

Their Sporting Director Leonardo recently had the chance to put the rumours to rest, but he refused to do that and he instead fueled it even more.

Reports have also linked them with a move for Lionel Messi and Leonardo said they monitor every top player, although they are not in talks with the Juve attacker now.

“PSG are always monitoring every player, every top player is linked with PSG and that’s a good thing,” Leonardo told RMC Sport via Football Italia.

“We can always talk to big players who would want to come and that’s something we should valorise.

“However, we aren’t in talks to sign any of the two,” Leonardo concluded.