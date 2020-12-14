PSG attempting to hijack Juventus plans for Frenchman

RMC Sport via Calciomercato claims that PSG is looking to hijack Juventus’ move for Houssem Aouar.

The midfielder is one of Juve’s top transfer targets, and they have plans to make a return for him after failing to land him last summer.

Olympique Lyon managed to keep hold of him despite interest from the likes of Arsenal as well, but he certainly will not be with them for long.

Next summer presents Juventus with a chance to sign him again, but the Bianconeri will likely miss out on that transfer because PSG is now serious about landing him.

The report says that he is liked by PSG’s Leonardo as well as several players at the Paris club.

These players are asking the club to sign him because he would be a valuable addition to their dressing room.

PSG is also being motivated to move for him since he is a homegrown Frenchman which will help the quota in European competitions.

Juve has several midfielders on their books at the moment, but Aouar is one creative player that will make some serious impact if he moves to Turin.

This tug-of-war will likely drive his transfer fee up, and it will be interesting to see if Juventus will win the race for his signature.