PSG become the latest club looking to sign key Juventus man

June 10, 2022 - 1:45 pm

PSG has become the latest club to show an interest in Matthijs de Ligt, as his future remains in doubt.

The defender is one of the most valuable players at Juve now, and he is on the radar of most top clubs.

The Bianconeri have him on a deal that doesn’t expire until 2024, and the Dutchman is even in line to get an extension soon.

This will not stop the other clubs on the continent from circling him, and the former Ajax captain is now being targeted by PSG, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The report claims Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar is their first choice, but if they fail to sign the Slovakian, they will move for De Ligt, who Juve will sell for 70m euros.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is our present and future, and he is one player we cannot afford to lose now.

The Dutchman has done well alongside either Leonardo Bonucci or the departed Giorgio Chiellini.

He should ideally take over from them as our leading defender for the next decade, but we cannot force him to stay with us forever.

For now, the club needs to ensure that he doesn’t leave this summer because we cannot lose him and Chiellini at the same time.

