Juventus is actively pursuing Milan Skriniar as a key target to reinforce their defence in the January transfer window. The Bianconeri have endured a string of injuries, with Gleison Bremer’s long-term absence proving particularly disruptive. The defence has been the hardest-hit area of the squad, leaving Juventus vulnerable and in urgent need of reinforcements to sustain their Serie A campaign.

Skriniar is an appealing candidate due to his extensive Serie A experience, having excelled at both Sampdoria and Inter Milan. His familiarity with the Italian league means he could seamlessly adapt to Juventus’ system, making him a low-risk, high-reward signing. Currently, at Paris Saint-Germain, Skriniar has struggled to secure a regular starting spot under manager Luis Enrique, who has opted for other defensive options. This lack of playing time has fueled speculation about a potential January exit.

Enrique recently addressed Skriniar’s limited role at PSG, saying as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“This is the normal process in a team. When you don’t play, you are unhappy. If I see things that I like in a game or in training, I can change their situation.”

These comments suggest that Skriniar’s future at PSG remains uncertain, opening the door for Juventus to make their move. The defender’s frustration over his lack of opportunities could make him open to a return to Italy, where he established himself as one of Europe’s premier centre-backs.

Adding Skriniar would provide Juventus with much-needed depth and experience at the back. His defensive solidity, leadership, and ability to read the game would bolster a Juventus backline currently struggling due to injuries. Given the intense competition in Serie A this season, the acquisition of Skriniar could be a decisive factor in Juventus’ ability to maintain a top-four finish and challenge for honours.

The January window offers a critical chance for Juventus to stabilise their defence, and Skriniar could be the perfect solution.