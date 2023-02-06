PSG could be forced to offload two Juventus targets

Juventus has long been interested in Sergio Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe and this summer could be the perfect chance for them to get either player.

The Bianconeri wanted Ramos while he was at Real Madrid, but the Spaniard chose to move to PSG when he left the Spanish side.

After selling Matthijs de Ligt last summer, Juve wanted Kimpembe from PSG, but the Frenchman eventually remained in Paris.

Their futures are in the air now because a report on Tuttojuve reveals the Parisians must sell some men before adding new talents to their squad.

This makes it the perfect time for Juventus to add either defender to their group.

Juve FC Says

Kimpembe and Ramos are two fine defenders who will make an impact in Turin if the transfer happens.

However, the Frenchman is probably the better option because he is still young and has not had too many fitness problems.

If we add him to the group, he could be the perfect long-term replacement for the struggling Leonardo Bonucci.

The Azzurri star is really toiling to stay fit; that is one reason we must start planning for life without him now.

If we wait until the summer, we might struggle to add an excellent defender to the group.