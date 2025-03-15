Juventus are already considering making Randal Kolo Muani a permanent member of their squad once his loan spell expires in the summer. The French forward arrived in Turin during the January transfer window and has been one of the standout performers of 2025.

Although his goal-scoring form has dipped in recent weeks, Juventus still view him as a key player and are keen to retain him beyond this season. Kolo Muani himself is also open to remaining at the club, having enjoyed a fresh start to his career and rediscovering his best form in Turin.

However, Juventus’ preferred approach is to secure a fresh loan deal for the 2025/26 season, with an obligation to buy at the end of the term, as reported by Il Bianconero. This arrangement would allow the club to retain the player without committing to an immediate transfer fee.

Paris Saint-Germain originally sent Kolo Muani to Juventus to protect his market value and ensure they received a substantial fee when the time came to sell him. They had hoped that a successful spell at the Allianz Stadium would further increase his worth. However, this could present a challenge for Juventus, as PSG is reportedly unwilling to sanction another loan move.

The Parisians’ plan is to sell him outright at the end of the season, which may complicate Juventus’s hopes of securing an extended loan deal. If PSG refuse to agree to their terms, the Bianconeri could face frustration in their attempts to retain the forward beyond his current loan spell.

If PSG insist on an outright sale, Juventus must be prepared to allocate the necessary funds to secure Kolo Muani’s services on a permanent basis—provided he continues to impress until the summer.

With the season approaching its conclusion, discussions over his future are expected to intensify in the coming months, and Juventus will need to decide whether they are willing to meet PSG’s demands or explore alternative options.