PSG drops out of the race for Juventus target

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to land Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman is set to leave Manchester United, and that has caused a scramble for his signature among the top teams in Europe.

Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG were thought to be battling to land him.

However, reports from the French press via Calciomercato says that PSG has dropped out of the race to sign him.

That leaves Real Madrid as the only major competitor to Juventus for his signature.

Pogba has had a stint with Juventus before and he is still friends with the likes of Paulo Dybala.

However, he hasn’t openly said that he would want a move to Juventus when he leaves United. But he has openly flirted with the idea of moving to Madrid and said they are his dream club (BBC).

Madrid has struggled financially because of the coronavirus pandemic, just like Juventus and his next team might come down to the club that can offer him a better financial package.

The report says that a January move is very unlikely, and that is helpful to the Bianconeri because, in the summer, they would have gotten rid of the likes of Sami Khedira and created room in their budget for Pogba.