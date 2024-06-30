Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly entered the fray for young Juventus defender Dean Huijsen who already has several admirers across Europe.

The Spain U21 international is one of the most promising youngsters on the club’s books. He also spent the last six months on loan at Roma where he managed to gain valuable Serie A experience.

However, the Bianconeri could be forced to sacrifice his services in order to fund their transfer campaign. The 19-year-old’s price tag is somewhere between 25 and 30 million euros.

According to La Stampa via IlBianconero, PSG have emerged as Huijsen’s newest suitor.

The Ligue 1 champions could reportedly test the waters with an opening bid worth 20 million euros.

But as the source tells it, the Bundesliga duo of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund remain in the front row for the Dutchman. Both German clubs are renowned for developing youngsters and helping them launch their careers.

Moreover, Alatanta are also interested in Huijsen, especially following Giorgio Scalvini’s ACL injury. With the Italian out of action for a considerable amount of time, Gian Piero Gasperini could do with another young centre-back as a replacement.

This operation could pave the way for Teun Koopmeiners’ move to Juventus. The Bianconeri still consider the 26-year-old as their primary target, but are still struggling to meet La Dea’s price (60 million euros).