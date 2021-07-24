PSG fans display anti-Pogba banner amidst transfer rumors

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, Paul Pogba’s transfer saga takes yet another unexpected twist.

The Frenchman has been linked with a return to Juventus for quite some time now, but in the recent days, Paris Saint Germain have apparently taken the lead in the race for his signature.

The Parisians are enjoying a summer to remember, with Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma all arriving to Parc Des Princes.

However, the fans of the club – or at least a section of them – is unwilling to welcome the Manchester United star.

According to the Mirror, a banner has been displayed by PSG fans outside of the club’s stadium, telling the 2018 World Cup winner not to join their team.

“Pogba you should listen to your mother, she doesn’t want you here. Neither do we,” reads the banner.

This message is a reference to an interview with the player back in 2018, when he said that he doesn’t see himself playing for PSG, as his mother and father are avid supporters of Olympique Marseille – the fierce rivals of the capital club.

The midfielder played for Juventus between 2012 and 2016 before sealing a record-breaking return to Old Trafford. Nonetheless, his second stint with the Red Devils has been largely unsatisfying, and his contract is due to expire next summer.

It remains to be seen if the latest developments could affect the situation, and perhaps offer the Bianconeri a boost in the pursuit of their former star.