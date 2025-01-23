MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 09: Randal Kolo Muani of France celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Jules Kounde during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain have seemingly managed to untie the bureaucratic knot which will allow Juventus to register Randal Kolo Muani.

The Bianconeri have been searching the market for attacking reinforcement, and the Frenchman’s unpleasant situation in Paris presented them with a golden opportunity. The 26-year-old became an outcast at Luis Enrique’s court, so the Ligue 1 champions were desperate to offload him in January.

Juve managed to beat off competition from Tottenham and others to secure an agreement with PSG over a dry loan. The Serie A giants won’t pay any fees, but they will be covering the player’s full salary.

Kolo Muani landed in Turin last Wednesday and underwent his medical the following morning. But by the end of the day, it became apparent that some sort of issue has been delaying the official announcement.

It was later revealed that the French giants committed a blunder as they thought they had an available 7th slot on their loaned-out list, only to find out that the new FIFA regulations only allow them to send six players out on loan simultaneously this season.

Therefore, the Parisians have been hellbent on sorting this issue with Juventus and Kolo Muani left to bide their time. The striker has been training with his new teammates at Continassa, but he remains ineligible to play.

But according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, PSG have finally found a solution on this front, thanks to Juan Bernat and Villarreal.

The experienced left-back is currently on loan with the Yellow Submarines, but he’s now expected to rescind his contract with the French club to sign permanently with the Spaniards, thus freeing up a slot for Kolo Muani on the loaned-out list.

So once the Bernat business is concluded, we can expect Juventus to make an official announcement on Kolo Muani, which could ensue in a matter of hours.