Paris Saint-Germain are still progressing in their attempts to sign Juventus teenage defender Dean Huijsen.

The 19-year-old rejoined the Bianconeri’s ranks following a six-loan spell at Roma. He’s currently training under the guidance of Thiago Motta and his collaborators as the club begins its pre-season preparations.

Nevertheless, the Dutchman’s future still appears to be away from Turin.

Despite being one of the club’s most exciting youngsters, Juventus are seemingly determined to offload the Spain U21 international in order to raise transfer funds.

In recent weeks, PSG emerged on the scene as a serious contender in the race which also includes Bayern Munich among other German clubs.

According to Italian football journalist Alfredo Pedullà, the Parisians held a meeting with an intermediary to discuss Huijsen.

The source thus expects the Ligue 1 winners to launch a concrete offer in the coming days.

As Pedullà explains, Juventus will only consider bids worth 25 million euros or above. But he believes that the youngster will almost certainly leave Continassa this summer.

The same goes for his fellow defender Daniele Rugani who might find himself surplus to requirements at Thiago Motta’s court.

Nevertheless, the experienced Italian certainly won’t command a transfer fee as high as the teenager’s.

Huijsen signed for Juventus in 2021 after catching the attention of the club’s scouts during his time in Malaga. His contract with the Bianconeri runs until June 2028.