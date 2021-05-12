“PSG is a world-class club” Juventus target flirts with French side

Manuel Locatelli has opened the door to a move abroad after openly flirting with PSG.

The Sassuolo midfielder has been a transfer target of Juventus for much of this season and the Bianconeri will probably move for him in the summer.

He is one of the midfielders that Andrea Pirlo reportedly likes and wants the Bianconeri to sign.

Juve isn’t the only team monitoring him as he continues to impress for the Green and Black.

He also has interest from teams outside Serie A and one of them is PSG.

The Frenchmen signed Marco Verratti from Serie A and the Italy international has been one of their best players since he moved there.

They might make Locatelli their next Italian signing and he appears to be interested in such a move.

Speaking to L’Equipe recently, he said that PSG is one of the top teams around and praised the City of Paris.

He said as quoted by Calciomercato: “PSG is a world-class club , in a beautiful city. I’d like an experience like that, when certain trains pass you have to catch them .”

Juve will not be so happy to hear his verdict on the city, but they can steal a march on PSG by making an offer for him soon.