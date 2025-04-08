Juventus is determined to sign Ademola Lookman at the end of this season, as it appears increasingly likely that the attacker will leave Atalanta once this campaign concludes. The Bianconeri have a history of raiding other top Italian clubs for their players, and they are now targeting Lookman, who has made a significant impact at Atalanta.

Last summer, Atalanta was forced to sell Teun Koopmeiners to Juventus, and there is a strong possibility that the club will also part ways with Lookman. The Nigerian forward has been a crucial player for Atalanta, particularly during their successful Europa League campaign, where he played a starring role. Despite a recent fallout with Gian Piero Gasperini, Lookman has remained an important figure at the club. However, Atalanta has yet to initiate contract extension talks with the player, which means that when this season comes to an end, they may have little choice but to sell him.

Juventus sees Lookman as a valuable addition to their squad, with the winger viewed as someone who could significantly improve the team’s attacking options. The club is keen to secure his services and believes that he would enhance their offensive strength. Lookman has proven himself to be one of the best attackers in Italian football, and Juventus is confident that his quality would make a real difference.

(Getty Images)

However, Juventus will face stiff competition for Lookman’s signature, as PSG is also reportedly interested in the forward. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the French club is keen to beat Juventus to Lookman and could lure him to Paris when the season concludes. PSG’s financial power and stature may give them an edge in the race, but Juventus remains hopeful that their pursuit will be successful.

Lookman’s experience in Serie A, combined with his skill set, makes him an ideal candidate for Juventus. He would not only bring technical ability to the squad but also the experience and maturity needed to command respect in the dressing room. Should Juventus succeed in securing Lookman’s signature, he would undoubtedly be a valuable asset for the team moving forward.