PSG has joined the race for Nicolo Zaniolo, and Juventus will now have to beat them to sign the Azzurri star.

Zaniolo has been on Juve’s radar for a long time now as they look to bolster their squad.

The departure of Paulo Dybala has made him one of their most serious transfer targets.

The attacker remains a key player for Roma, and he proved his worth for them in the Europa Conference League last season.

However, they are open to selling him in this transfer window to strengthen other areas of their team.

The Bianconeri sees him as a player that will certainly make their team better, but PSG is eyeing a move for another Italian talent.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the French champions see Zaniolo as a player who can contribute importantly to their squad if he moves to France.

Juve FC Says

PSG’s interest should make Juventus nervous because they have the resources to complete any transfer.

The French club has some of the world’s best players in their squad, and Zaniolo will want to be teammates with some of them.

However, if we can convince him that he will be a crucial member of our team, that could see him choose to join us instead.