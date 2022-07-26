Juventus is edging very close to a move for Leandro Paredes as they keep pushing to add him to their squad.

The midfielder has been one of their prime targets in this transfer window, and their interest in his signature has lasted for a long time.

The Bianconeri have bolstered their midfield with the arrival of Paul Pogba and Denis Zakaria in the last six months, but they want to offload Arthur Melo, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.

Paredes is likely to join and bolster the squad even before either of them departs.

Juve has been struggling to meet PSG’s 20m euros asking price in the last few weeks, but they may have found an important breakthrough.

A report on Calciomercato says the French club is now willing to reduce that fee in negotiations. They are also open to allowing Juve to sign him on a flexible payment plan.

Juve FC Says

Paredes would be a pleasant addition to our squad, and he can definitely offer us more than Ramsey and Arthur have done so far.

However, we probably need to offload at least one of them to successfully bring him to Turin because they earn so much money at the club now.