Juventus has not been happy with the performance of Alex Sandro for some time now, and they could replace him.

Luca Pellegrini supported the Brazilian as the club’s left-back in the last campaign.

That could also be the case in this one, but the Brazilian is unlikely to get a contract offer to extend his stay.

This means Juve needs to start looking for a new left-back, and one has been offered to them.

A report on Tuttojuve says PSG has offered Layvin Kurzawa to the Bianconeri in this transfer window.

They were keen to add the Frenchman to their squad two seasons ago, but he remained in Paris.

The Parisians are now offering them another chance to sign him, but the report claims Juve currently has no interest in him.

Juve FC Says

Although Sandro is not getting better, he is probably a better option than Kurzawa at the moment.

At least the Brazilian understands what Max Allegri wants from him, but Kurzawa would need time to get used to that, and we do not have that much time on our hands now.

It is much better to sign a younger left-back in this transfer window, so he can learn from Sandro before the Brazilian leaves the club at the end of this season.