Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a return to PSG at the end of this season.

The Frenchman joined Juventus as a free agent after allowing his contract at the French club to run down.

He fell out with his then manager and was banished to train away from the senior team.

It seemed his relationship with the French club has broken down, but reports have now tipped them to move for him.

Rabiot’s contract at Juventus will expire at the end of this season, and the midfielder’s salary is too high for the Bianconeri to keep paying.

They will allow him to walk free, and Football Italia reveals PSG are the early favourites to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is not an exciting player, but he seems to carry out the manager’s instruction, which should be the only reason he gets as many playing chances as he gets from Max Allegri.

At PSG, he would be teammates with some of the finest and most expensive players around the world, which means he would face a lot of competition for a playing chance.

The only reason PSG will sign him is if he fits the manager’s system.