PSG is thinking about Vlahovic but Juve will only accept a huge bid

PSG is among the several European clubs showing interest in Dusan Vlahovic, as Juventus may be compelled to sell the striker during the summer transfer window.

While Vlahovic is currently experiencing a dip in form at Juventus, top European sides still believe he has the potential to excel under their management, fueling their pursuit of his signature.

The Serbian forward is also reportedly open to leaving Turin, and there is speculation that he may consider a move to the Premier League, where clubs can meet his financial demands in terms of both salary and transfer fee.

PSG is another club that has emerged as a potential destination for Vlahovic, and they are reportedly contemplating the addition of the talented striker to their squad at the end of the season.

While Juventus is reluctant to part ways with the former Fiorentina player, it is understood that every player has a price, including Vlahovic.

Considering this, Juventus is now open to selling him, but Tuttojuve reports that PSG will not receive any discount if they inquire about Juve’s asking price for the striker’s signature.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic remains a top player and it is sad to see him struggle on our books now. The Serbian can make us a better team if we keep him beyond this term, but he might never score consistently under Max Allegri.

Selling him and buying a player that is more suited to the manager’s style could be the solution to our problem.