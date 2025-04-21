Juventus have some unwanted company in the race for Sandro Tonali, as Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly joined the fray.

The Bianconeri have seemingly identified the 24-year-old as their dream target to enhance the middle of the park. Cristiano Giuntoli had already revamped the midfield department last summer, but Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners have been largely disappointing thus far, while Khephren Thuram has been the only convincing addition in this particular area.

Nevertheless, Juventus should be well aware of the difficulties that accompany such an ambitious bid, as Newcastle United surely won’t deprive themselves of one of their standout performers this easily unless they receive a truly tempting offer.

In recent days, there have been talks of a possible exchange that includes one between Dusan Vlahovic and Douglas Luiz, as both players are currently unsettled in Turin (albeit for different reasons), and are reportedly liked by the Magpies.

But in addition to convincing Newcastle to part ways with Tonali, Juventus also have to beat off the competition.

Getty Images

According to TuttoJuve, PSG are aiming to anticipate the competition by acting swiftly and decisively to secure the services of the Italy international.

The Ligue 1 champions would like to reunite Tonali with his compatriot and former Milan teammate Gianluigi Donnarumma, who happens to be another longtime Juventus target.

Moreover, the same source claims the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and ​​Bayern Munich are also following the situation closely.

Tonali spent the bulk of the previous campaign on the sidelines due to a betting ban, but has now managed to put his career back on track.

The midfielder has been one of the most influential stars in Newcastle’s bid for a Champions League place. He has already bagged five goals and provided his teammates with three assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.