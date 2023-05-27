PSG leading Juventus in the race for soon to be free agent Marco Asensio

Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio appears to be heading towards an exit from the club after contract negotiations between him and the Spanish giants fell through.

The talented attacker is poised to become one of the most coveted free agents in Europe once the current season concludes, attracting interest from various Premier League clubs who are eager to bolster their squads in the summer.

However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, a leading contender in the race for his signature is Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The French club holds a significant advantage early on in the pursuit as Asensio’s agent shares a close relationship with their sporting director.

This connection places PSG at the forefront of the competition for his services, potentially surpassing Juventus in their pursuit of signing Asensio.

While Juventus has expressed their interest in adding him to their squad, it seems PSG currently holds the upper hand in securing his signature.

Juve FC Says

Asensio is one of the world’s finest attackers and will certainly make us better than we are at the moment if we add him to the group.

The Spaniard deserves to play more often than he is doing at Madrid and would be eager to get assurances of game time before he joins any club.

We can offer him that, but without Champions League football, we must offer him the biggest salary before he considers our offer.