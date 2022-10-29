PSG could blow away all the competing clubs for the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk as the youngster continues to impress for Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 21-year-old is the future star of Ukrainian football and is already proving to be the top talent in his nation now.

It is only a matter of time before he moves to a bigger club and Juve wants to add him to their group soon enough.

If they can get it sorted in the next transfer window, that will be a smart move, but there is no guarantee that will happen.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals PSG is their main competitor and the Frenchmen will have no problems paying the most fee for him.

His present team wants 100m euros and PSG could offer the closest fee to that amount to seal the deal.

Juve FC Says

When PSG becomes interested in a player, it is hard to compete with them for his signature.

They have more money than Juve and will be determined to beat the Bianconeri to his signature.

A move for Mudryk makes sense to us now and in the long term because he has proven to be ready to play for our first team immediately.