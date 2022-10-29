Mudryk
Transfer News

PSG leading Juventus in the race for Ukrainian talent

October 29, 2022 - 8:45 pm

PSG could blow away all the competing clubs for the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk as the youngster continues to impress for Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 21-year-old is the future star of Ukrainian football and is already proving to be the top talent in his nation now.

It is only a matter of time before he moves to a bigger club and Juve wants to add him to their group soon enough.

If they can get it sorted in the next transfer window, that will be a smart move, but there is no guarantee that will happen.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals PSG is their main competitor and the Frenchmen will have no problems paying the most fee for him.

His present team wants 100m euros and PSG could offer the closest fee to that amount to seal the deal.

Juve FC Says

When PSG becomes interested in a player, it is hard to compete with them for his signature.

They have more money than Juve and will be determined to beat the Bianconeri to his signature.

A move for Mudryk makes sense to us now and in the long term because he has proven to be ready to play for our first team immediately.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Baena

Juventus wants a 10m euros Villarreal youngster

October 29, 2022
Fagioli

Video – Stunnng Fagioli goal gives Juventus the lead over Lecce

October 29, 2022
Juventus are once again in position of having to pick up the pieces following the UCL elimination and will try to do it against Lecce.

Confirmed Juventus team to face Lecce – Milik main man up front

October 29, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.