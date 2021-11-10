PSG leading the race for prospective Allegri replacement

Zinedine Zidane is one former Juventus player that looks destined for a return to the club.

The former Real Madrid boss has one of the best managerial CVs in Europe and has been linked with the Juventus hot seat.

He was first considered earlier in the year when Andrea Pirlo was Juve’s boss and Tuttosport reported at the time that he might be tempted by a return to his old club.

Max Allegri was made the Bianconeri manager again instead, but the returning boss is struggling.

Juve sacked Pirlo despite leading them to a top-four finish and winning two trophies.

All eyes are on the club to see what they would do if Allegri doesn’t finish inside the top four or do better than Pirlo did.

He could be replaced at the club and there are a few managers who have better CVs than Zidane.

However, Juve would struggle to get the Frenchman after a new report claimed PSG is leading the race for his signature.

Eurosport UK via Tuttomercatoweb says he is also on the wishlist of Manchester United, however, he doesn’t find the English club attractive.

PSG is now leading the race to make him the successor of Mauricio Pochettino if the Argentinian manager cannot achieve the success they want under him.