PSG seems to be prepared to lose Juventus’ target, Presnel Kimpembe, in this transfer window after they identified a replacement for him.

Juve has targeted the Frenchman in the last few days if they sell Matthijs de Ligt.

Chelsea is pushing to add the former Ajax captain to their squad, and Juve will sell him if a reasonable offer is made for his signature.

Juve are now looking for a replacement whom they will add to their squad as soon as he leaves.

Kimpembe seems to be their first choice, and PSG will not stop him from leaving the club.

The Ligue 1 champions have now identified a replacement for him, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The report says they will move for Hungarian centre-back Attila Szalai if Kimpembe moves to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt must be replaced in our defence if he leaves, and Kimpembe would be a fine defender to add to our squad.

The France international is still just 26 and played over 40 matches for the star-studded PSG team last season.

He would be a great addition to our squad and should bring plenty of experience at winning domestic trophies to our dressing room.

But we must make as much money as we can from the sale of De Ligt because he is one of the most coveted defenders in the world now.