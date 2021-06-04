PSG looking to sign Juventus star not in Allegri’s plans

PSG has opened talks with Cristiano Ronaldo over a summer transfer for the attacker.

Ronaldo has been the subject of speculation this season and the arrival of Max Allegri could spell the end for him in Turin.

AS.com via Football Italia claims that the attacker is not in the plans of the manager and he could leave Juventus.

The striker is currently on international duty with the Portuguese national team and Allegri is planning for the coming season.

The manager is expected to have a new striker on his team by the start of next season.

The report says Juventus is open to selling the Portuguese maestro as they look to offload his 31m euros per season wage.

The Bianconeri will back their manager and they will not go against his plans to build his team without Ronaldo.

The report adds that PSG has started talks with Ronaldo’s entourage although they haven’t contacted Juve yet.

The Bianconeri will be happy to cash in on him for around 30m euros even though they signed him for significantly more from Real Madrid in 2018.

Having been the club’s top scorer in the last campaign, Juve will have to find a suitable replacement when the transfer window reopens.