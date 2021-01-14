PSG looking to swoop for one of Juventus top stars

Paulo Dybala is reemerging as a target of PSG, according to reports.

The Argentinean hasn’t had the best of seasons at Juventus in this campaign, but the Bianconeri know that he is a player to keep around.

His current deal will expire at the end of next season, and the club has yet to convince him to sign another one. A report in France via Calciomercato says that PSG is poised to make a return for him.

The French giants have just made Dybala’s fellow countryman Mauricio Pochettino their new manager.

Poch wanted the attacker when he was the manager of Tottenham. Now, with a big team, he has a higher chance of succeeding.

Juve has made it clear that they want to sign him onto a new contract, however, the current delay in getting one sorted out doesn’t play in their favour.

If his current deal is allowed to run into its final year, then the attacker will have more of an advantage in the negotiations.

The report didn’t say if PSG would make their move for him this month, but it will be hard for Juve to agree to sell such an important player halfway through the campaign.