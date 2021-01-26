PSG makes big offer for Juventus target that could win them the race

With the latest development, PSG is beating Juventus in the race to sign Sergio Ramos, and they have to do something about it if they want to land the 34-year-old.

Both teams are looking to sign one of the best defenders of his generation as he struggles to agree on a new deal with Real Madrid.

The Spaniard has won every football trophy he has played in, and he will leave Madrid as a legend.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the finances of Los Blancos, and they want to keep him on different terms.

They have offered him a two-year deal with a lower salary, but the Spaniard wants a longer-term contract with his present earnings still intact, at least.

Todofichajes is reporting that PSG is serious about signing him and they have offered him a three-year deal worth 15m euros per season.

It says that offer would see him play at the Parc des Princes until 2024, and he is considering it.

This offer is way more than what Madrid is thinking about paying him, and the Spaniards aren’t even prepared to match it.

Juventus are also interested, but the report didn’t say if they have made him an offer, or if they are ready to do so.