PSG makes plans to frustrate Juventus in the transfer market

Frenkie de Jong is one of the sought-after players in Europe at the moment with Juventus keen to add him to their squad.

The Barcelona midfielder first made a name for himself at Ajax where he was teammates with Matthijs de Ligt.

They both left the Dutch club in the same summer with Juve signing De Ligt and Barcelona getting De Jong.

Both players have continued developing well, but Juve wants to reunite them at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for De Jong, who might be available for the right price.

In recent days, reports have claimed that Manchester City also wants to sign him.

However, Calciomercato says PSG is the latest club to show an interest in his signature.

The report claims the Frenchmen are looking to add new players to their squad and they consider him one of the finest players they can get on the market now.

Juve FC Says

PSG will present us with serious competition for any player and they have the money to sign anyone.

De Jong is one player that will make an impact on our team and Max Allegri’s midfield has been crying out for help.

In the next campaign, we hope Denis Zakaria and Manuel Locatelli will show improved form, but De Jong would be a great addition to the team as well.