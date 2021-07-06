PSG man interesting Juventus and he has asked to leave

Juventus is one of the clubs that want to sign Keylor Navas as the Costa Rican prepares to leave PSG.

The French club is set to sign Italy number one, Gianluigi Donnarumma and they have promised Navas that he would remain their first choice, regardless.

However, Todofichajes reports that Navas knows Donnarumma wouldn’t sign on just to become the second choice at PSG.

He knows the former AC Milan goalie would have certainly demanded to be the number one before he moved to France.

With that in mind, he has asked the French club to sell him this summer even though he has a long-term contract with them.

The report says his current deal doesn’t expire until 2024, but he wouldn’t stay to become the second choice at the club.

Juve is facing competition from AS Roma and AC Milan for his signature and they could sign him for less than €10m.

Juve had also considered a move for Donnarumma before deciding against it, but they could face rejection from Navas.

This is because Massimiliano Allegri seems to like Wojciech Szczęsny and might not want to give him up as his first choice.

Navas wouldn’t want to leave PSG only to become a reserve at Juventus.