PSG man remains a transfer priority for Juventus

Juventus were interested in a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma when he ran down his contract at AC Milan.

They were expected to land him as a free agent, but Max Allegri chose to keep faith in Wojciech Szczęsny as his first choice.

Juve has since struggled in goal because the Pole is now injury-prone and is not getting any younger.

The Bianconeri are expected to sign another goalie in the near future to replace the former Arsenal man.

Reports have linked several goalkeepers with a move to the club and Juve has identified their preferred option.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri believe their long-term goalie remains Donnarumma.

They will keep monitoring him as he performs well in goal for PSG, but their intention remains to add him to their squad soon.

Juve FC Says

Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and plays in goal for a very rich club, PSG.

The French team will want to keep him in their squad for the long term if he agrees to stay.

Convincing him to join us would be trickier than we might expect, but that shouldn’t stop us from trying to sign him up in the nearest future.