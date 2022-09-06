PSG manager Christophe Galtier has paid tributes to Juventus attacker, Angel di Maria, and admits he feels sorry that the Argentinian cannot make it to Paris.

The attacker would have been delighted when he learnt the Bianconeri have been placed in the same UCL group as his former side.

He spent seven years with PSG before leaving them as a free agent this summer, so he knows a lot about the French club.

However, he seemed to aggravate his injury problems when Juve faced Fiorentina at the weekend, and Juve left him at home to recover.

PSG boss, Galtier said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is a pity that Di Maria cannot return here to the Parco dei Principi. He has written important pages in the PSG and has always been an exemplary player. Not I can be happy for his absence even if I am sure he will replace him he will be just as strong.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria would have loved to return to Paris. Adding him to our team for the fixture might also have helped to make us stronger opponents.

However, it is not a must-win, and it makes little sense to take that much risk.