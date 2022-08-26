PSG manager responds to rumours linking Paredes to Juventus

PSG manager Christophe Galtier admits there have been talks between Juventus and his team over the transfer of Leandro Paredes, but he insists he will pick the midfielder this weekend unless both clubs reach an agreement.

Paredes has been a target of Juve for much of this transfer window and the midfielder appears keen on the move as well.

The Bianconeri have told him and his present club of their intentions to sign him, however, they need to offload some of their current options.

They hope to create space for him before this window closes. Unless they do that, Galtier will keep picking him to play for the French champions.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Paredes is currently a PSG player, I know there have been exchanges with Juve but at the moment he is a PSG player and we will see at the end of the transfer market.”

Juve FC Says

As long as both clubs are in talks and the midfielder wants to make the move, the chances of Juve landing Paredes are very good.

The midfielder will be a great player to add to our squad and his arrival will mean we have improved a problem spot on our team.