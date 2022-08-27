After securing Arek Milik’s signature, Juventus are looking for at least one last coup before ending their summer business, and at this point, the candidate’s identity is no longer secret.

As we all know, the Bianconeri have identified Leandro Paredes as the the right profile to bolster Max Allegri’s middle of the park which sorely misses a genuine deep-lying playmaker.

However, the 28-year-old remains at Paris Saint Germain for the time being, and his manager Christophe Galtier still plans to rely on his services this weekend, despite admitting the player’s potential departure towards Turin.

“So far, there is nothing done regarding Paredes, who is still a PSG player,” said the French tactician ahead of Sunday’s encounter against Monaco as reported by la Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I am aware of the dialogue between our club and Juventus regarding the player’s transfer, which is normal in the transfer market period, but Leandro has always participated in our matches.

“In the absence of Vitinha, I’m counting on him this Sunday against Monaco.”

However, famous Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via TuttoJuve) claims that Paredes already feels like a Juventus player.

The Mercato expert expects the transfer to be forged following the weekend action, in a deal that should be worth 15 million euros plus bonuses.

Di Marzio also reports that the Argentine will arrive to Turin on an initial loan switch with an option to buy, which can transform into an obligation under certain conditions.