Juventus are reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte who could be looking for a way out of Le Parce des Princes.

The Ligue 1 champions splashed 60 million euros to sign the Uruguay international from Sporting last summer.

The 23-year-old managed to carve himself a starting berth in Luis Enrique’s lineup at the start of the season. However, the rise of 17-year-old jewel Warren Zaïre-Emery, among other factors, limited Ugarte’s as the season progressed.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, Juventus could seize the opportunity and try to sign the defensive midfielder.

The former Sporting man isn’t exactly out of PSG’s project, but he certainly hasn’t established himself as a pillar.

As the report explains, the Uruguayan is a profile that the Bianconeri currently lack in the middle of the park. He is excellent at retrieving the ball, and also possesses decent passing skills, especially in short-range.

The Turin-based giants could be leaning towards a four-man defense for next season, so Ugarte could be the right profile to pair with Manuel Locatelli in the double-pivot roles if Adrien Rabiot doesn’t extend his stay in Turin.

However, the player’s price tag could be the main hurdle, as PSG wouldn’t want to register a capital loss after spending a hefty amount to sign him only a year ago. Therefore, an initial loan deal with an option or an obligation to buy would be the most likely solution.

This season, Ugarte has made 35 appearances across all competitions, with many coming off the bench. He contributed with three assists.