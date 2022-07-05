This summer, Juve’s midfield department is undergoing a total makeover. Paul Pogba will soon complete his return to the Allianz Stadium, while one or two youngsters will add some fresh blood to the squad.

However, the management’s work might not stop there, as another addition could join Max Allegri’s squad.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà via JuventusNews24, Leandro Paredes remains on the Bianconeri’s radar.

The Argentine’s importance at Paris Saint Germain has reduced recently, and he has now placed himself on the transfer market.

The former Zenit player has a contract until 2023, so he could be available for a relatively low price.

The source believes that Juventus could offer the services of Moise Kean in an exchange deal for Paredes.

The Italian striker failed to produce the goods following his return to Turin last season, but he remains highly-regarded in Paris, as he had delivered an impressive campaign in 2020/21 at Le Parc des Princes while on loan from Everton.

On the other hand, the report also mentions the possibility of conducting a cash-only deal for the Argentine midfielder, without involving counterparts.

Nonetheless, the source adds that Paredes will have to be patient if he’s anticipating a switch to Juventus, as the management’s priorities currently lie elsewhere.

Federico Cherubini and company are now working on resolving Matthijs de Ligt’s future while trying to reach an agreement with Roma for Nicolò Zaniolo.