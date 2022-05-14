PSG midfielder reportedly returns to Juve’s radar

Since the club’s campaign is practically over, Juventus have already shifted their focus towards building next season’s squad. With a host of players leaving Turin by the end of the season, the upcoming campaign will feature a major change in personnel within Max Allegri’s ranks.

According to Calciomercato, the name of Leandro Parades has one again resurfaced to the scene at Juventus, with the midfielder adamant on leaving Paris Saint Germain next summer.

The Argentine first landed in the French capital in January 2019, but he never truly managed to cement himself as a pillar at Le Parc des Princes Stadium. This season, the 28-year-old has made 15 Ligue 1 appearances, contributing with a single goal and two assists.

The source believes that the player’s potential arrival to Turin would depend on exits, as Juventus would have to make room for new arrivals by offloading some of the deadwood, particularly in midfield.

During his previous stints at Roma and Zenit, Paredes had often been linked with a move to the Bianconeri. So let’s see if the two parties’ paths will finally intertwine.

Juve FC say

Due to his Roman experience, the Argentina international is no stranger to Serie A football. In fact, he proved himself to be a capable Regista at the time.

But while Paredes is arguably an improvement on Arthur who has been struggling to act as a deep-lying playmaker, one might feel that Juventus need a higher caliber player to raise the level of quality in the middle of the park.