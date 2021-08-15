PSG might abandon Ronaldo’s chase to compete with Juventus for another player

PSG has been the top club looking to add Cristiano Ronaldo to their squad in this transfer window.

That would be hard for them to pull off now, as they have just landed Lionel Messi.

The Frenchmen remain one of the biggest clubs in Europe, but they have spent a lot of money on salaries while adding several high-profile free agents to their squad this summer.

They could now postpone their move for Ronaldo until next summer when the imminent departure of Kylian Mbappe would open the door for them to sign a new attacker.

However, a new report is claiming they might now move for a Juventus target instead.

Tuttomercatoweb claims PSG could decide to move for Erling Haaland instead.

The Norwegian has been on the radar of Juventus for a long time now and the Bianconeri had hoped to sign him next summer when his cheap release clause can be activated.

However, the report claims PSG also knows the long-term value he would offer them and they have decided to move for him in 2022.

Juve will probably not renew the contract of Ronaldo and they could also decide against renewing Alvaro Morata’s loan deal, which would create space in their squad for Haaland.

However, they now have to offer a better salary to beat PSG to his signature.