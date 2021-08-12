PSG not done yet – Will Ronaldo join Messi and Neymar next season?

When it comes to the transfer market, we arguably never witnessed a more contradictory summer that the one we’re living at the moment.

Whilst the top teams in Italy and Spain are struggling to meet their most essential needs, Paris Saint Germain seems to be living in a paradoxical universe.

The Ligue 1 side is building an extraordinary squad, adding the likes of Leo Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma to their already star-studded team that features Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Angel Di Maria and Marco Verratti amongst others.

However, the Qatari owners are not done yet, as Cristiano Ronaldo is still being linked with a move towards the French capital.

According to Spanish newspaper AS via Caught Offside, CR7 remains the most likely candidate to replace Mbappé who is tipped to eventually join Real Madrid.

The Frenchman’s transfer is expected to be conducted next summer according to some observers – as his contract with the club expires by the end of the season.

Reminiscently to Mbappé, the Portuguese is on the final year of his Juventus contract, and the club is unable to offer him a new deal with the same astronomical wages amidst the current financial difficulties.

Therefore, the 36-year-old could sign a two-year deal with PSG next summer that will see him link up with his eternal nemesis, Messi, and form a trio with Neymar that would be out of this world.

Thus, we can only wait to find out whether this extraordinary scenario will truly take place or not.