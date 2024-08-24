PSG has made a decision regarding Milan Skriniar’s status in their squad that could present Juventus with an opportunity to sign the defender.

Skriniar, who has substantial Serie A experience from his time with Inter Milan between 2017 and 2023, was persuaded to move to PSG by a lucrative contract.

However, the Slovakian defender has not featured as regularly as expected at the French club, casting doubt on his future.

Calciomercato reports that PSG’s manager, Luis Enrique, no longer considers Skriniar part of his plans, as evidenced by his omission from the latest PSG squad for this weekend.

This development signals that Skriniar is no longer in PSG’s first-team plans, opening a potential avenue for Juventus to pursue him.

The report identifies Juventus as a club that could show serious interest in signing him. However, it suggests that they may only be able to secure him on loan, with PSG covering part of his wages.

Juve FC Says

Skriniar had a fine career in Serie A, and he could do a good job for us if we add him to our squad.