PSG plans for Donnarumma could see Juventus win the race for his signature

PSG seems to be leading the race for the signature of Gigio Donnarumma as he prepares to leave AC Milan for free.

After failing to agree on a new deal with the Italian number one, Milan has signed Mike Maignan from Lille and Donnarumma is free to leave when his current deal expires.

Juventus has been one of his key suitors and the Bianconeri would love to make him their first choice goalie.

But they have to deal with the issue of meeting his salary demands as well as offloading Wojciech Szczęsny.

With these obstacles, it seems PSG will beat them to his signature, but the French side has also tied down Keylor Navas to a new deal.

The Costa Rican remains one of the top goalies in the world and he might not want to be the second choice in Paris.

Reporter Duncan Castles claims on The Transfer Window podcast via Football Italia that PSG has agreed on personal terms with Donnarumma and they will send him out on loan.

This could help Juve because Donnarumma would feel he is big enough to be a starter at any top club and he has made it clear that he wants to play for one in the Champions League.