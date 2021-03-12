PSG prepared to fight Juventus for World Cup winner

PSG has become the latest team with an interest in Juventus target, Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman has had an inconsistent season and he is approaching the end of his stay in Madrid unless he gets a new deal.

Juventus has identified him as one player that they would like to sign, but they are facing serious competition.

Todofichajes says PSG is still looking for a defence leader after they allowed Thiago Silva to leave them.

They consider Varane to be the type of defender that they can build their team around.

The report adds that Madrid will try to renew his contract again, if they don’t succeed, then he would be sold.

They are trying to avoid the Sergio Ramos situation which saw the Spaniard enter the last year of his current deal without a new contract.

Juve has some of the best defenders in Europe, but when the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini struggle for fitness, Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral have been below par.

Varane will make Juve undeniably better and his experience winning multiple Champions Leagues and other trophies will help the Bianconeri in the dressing room.

PSG is serious competition considering that they have money and the centre back might be interested in a return to France.